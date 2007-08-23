Brown set for battle with unions over EU treaty vote

UK prime minister Gordon Brown is facing an increasingly tough battle with trade unions who are threatening to break ranks with the government stance and call for a referendum on the EU treaty.
Two unions on Wednesday (22 August) tabled motions for the annual Trade Union Congress (TUC) taking place next month calling for a public vote on the document.
The motions are an embarrassment to Mr Brown, with unions being traditional backers of the ruling Labour party.
So far he has...
