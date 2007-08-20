Ad
euobserver
The opposition Conservatives have mounted a strong campaign to get a referendum (Photo: Roger Helmer)

Brown under pressure over EU treaty

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

UK prime minister Gordon Brown could lose up to a quarter of voters from his own labour party if he does not put the new EU treaty to a popular vote, a new survey has suggested.

The ICM poll for the Daily Mail said that 24 percent of labour supporters may not support Mr Brown in general elections if he does not take the referendum path for the EU Reform Treaty, set to be finalised by the end of the year.

The poll also showed that 82 percent of voters as whole - and 80 percent of l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The opposition Conservatives have mounted a strong campaign to get a referendum (Photo: Roger Helmer)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections