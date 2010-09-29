Ad
euobserver
Far-right leader Geert Wilders is the kingmaker in the new Dutch government (Photo: Flickr)

New Dutch government to rest on support of far-right

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

Two Dutch centre-right parties on Tuesday (28 September) concluded negotiations for a minority government with the parliamentary support of the anti-Islam Freedom Party (PVV).

"I am very pleased with the result. An awful lot of people are going to be delighted," said Liberal Party (VVD) leader Mark Rutte, as quoted by Nos tv. Mr Rutte is poised to become the country's next prime minister.

Details of the coalition agreement are set to emerge on Thursday, after it is approved by ...

EU Political

euobserver

