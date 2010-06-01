Ad
euobserver
Half of EU's mixed nationality couples don't live happily ever after (Photo: European Commission)

Twelve EU states inch closer to common divorce rules

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Mixed nationality couples from twelve EU countries may get simpler and fairer divorce rules after MEPs in charge of legal affairs unanimously backed a first ever request for 'enhanced co-operation', a controversial solution allowing groups of countries to go their own way when they can't get consensus among all 27 EU states.

"We are giving couples more freedom and choice on their divorce, which is a difficult moment in their lives," Polish centre-right MEP Tadeusz Zwiefka said during th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Half of EU's mixed nationality couples don't live happily ever after (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections