Czech and British conservatives pledge new EP party

British conservative opposition leader David Cameron and Czech prime minister Mirek Topolanek have renewed their pledge to form a new political party in the European Parliament.

In a joint letter published in the UK daily The Telegraph on Tuesday (6 March), the two politicians write:



"We are committed not only to establishing a new political grouping in the European parliament, but also to making the EU fit for the 21st century."

The two sides, both eurosceptic, have long poli...