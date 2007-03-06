Ad
euobserver

Czech and British conservatives pledge new EP party

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

British conservative opposition leader David Cameron and Czech prime minister Mirek Topolanek have renewed their pledge to form a new political party in the European Parliament.

In a joint letter published in the UK daily The Telegraph on Tuesday (6 March), the two politicians write:\n \n"We are committed not only to establishing a new political grouping in the European parliament, but also to making the EU fit for the 21st century."

The two sides, both eurosceptic, have long poli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections