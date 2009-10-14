Ad
Forza Italia's former leader has backed 'Forza Blair' (Photo: Dorata Gold)

Berlusconi says: 'Vote Tony' for EU president

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday (14 October) came out in favour of "Forza Blair" as president of the European Council.

"Tony Blair has all the credentials to become the first president of the European Council," Mr Berlusconi wrote in a letter that appeared in Il Foglio, a conservative daily.

The Italian leader was responding to an editorial entitled "Vote Tony, vote Tony!" in the paper that had appeared on Monday.

"Dear editor, I absolutely agreed with ...

