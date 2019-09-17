Defending the 'European way of life' name splits MEPs

The controversial title for a future commission vice-president's role, of "protecting the European way of life", is creating deep divisions in the European parliament as MEPs prepare to debate the new executive of president-elect Ursula von der Leyen.
Socialists, liberals and greens have raised questions about the definition of the European "way of life".
They are concerned that when linked to migration, as in the job descripti...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
