The four budget musketeers (Photo: European Commission)

Poland keen for EU to spend its way back to growth

by Valentina Pop,

Poland has signalled it will push for a "bold" EU budget in the 2014 to 2020 period in order to boost economic growth amid the financial crisis.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Brussels on Tuesday (30 August) said his country is a living example that EU funds "spent wisely" can lead to economic growth.

With a growth rate of 4.3 percent last quarter, Poland has made the best out of the EU regional and farming aid put at its disposal, proving that "good absorption of EU funds"...

