Ad
euobserver
Spying on people for their political beliefs is unacceptable, say MEPs (Photo: Xoe Cranberry)

EU instrument for spying on 'radicals' causes outrage

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Civil rights watchdogs and MEPs have attacked new EU plans to gather data on people who voice or share "radical messages" in a bid to pre-empt terrorist attacks.

Political activists labelled as "Extreme right/left, Islamist, nationalist or anti-globalisation" may in future find themselves under surveillance in line with a new, so-called, EU "data compilation instrument" put at the disposal of police and security forces in member states.

The 70-question long "instrument," coverin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Spying on people for their political beliefs is unacceptable, say MEPs (Photo: Xoe Cranberry)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections