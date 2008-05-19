UK foreign minister mooted for EU job

The UK foreign office has denied reports in a German newspaper that foreign minister David Miliband is looking to become the EU's next foreign policy chief.

Die Welt am Sonntag yesterday (18 May) reported "high-ranking EU diplomats" as saying that Mr Miliband had the support of France and other countries to become the high representative for foreign and security policy next year.

He would replace Spain's Javier Solana who has been in the job since 1999.

