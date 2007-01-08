Ad
Edinburgh - Would an independent Scotland have to introduce the euro? (Photo: EUobserver)

Scottish independence theory raises EU questions

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman,

Scotland would not automatically become a member of the European Union if it became independent, the European Commission has said.

The commission's representative in Scotland, Neil Mitchison told daily The Scotsman that a possible separation of Scotland from the UK would entail negotiations with Brussels on the terms of EU membership.

"The situation is unprecedented and therefore negotiations would be needed. Things would have to be discussed and negotiated," Mr Mitchinson said ...

