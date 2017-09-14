Juncker: Catalonia's independence vote must be legal

The European Commission will accept Catalonia's independence, but only after a legal vote is accepted by Spanish authorities, and with no direct EU accession, commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday (14 September).
"It is obvious that if there is a Yes to Catalonia's independence - that remains to be seen - we will respect that choice," Juncker said in an interview.
"But Catalonia will not be able to become an EU member the morning after," he added. "Catalonia will b...
