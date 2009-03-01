EU leaders paper over divisions on economic crisis

Just hours after the European Commission approved a French car aid plan, EU leaders on Sunday (1 March) sought to put a lid on damaging divisions in the bloc on how to deal with the financial crisis by saying that none of its member states is being protectionist.

"We agreed that there is no case that we see as protectionist," said Czech prime minister Mirek Topolanek, who called the informal gathering of EU leaders to discuss the threat of protectionism.

Downplaying the public spa...