euobserver
In Bulgaria, there is no recycling or composting (Photo: Wikipedia)

Denmark produces more rubbish than anywhere else

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The average European produced half a tonne of rubbish in 2007, new data has shown, with the thrifty Czechs throwing away the least and the not-so-thrifty Danes the most.

Across the 27 EU member states, 522kg of waste from households and small businesses - termed 'municipal waste' to distinguish it from agricultural and industrial waste - was generated per person, according to figures from Eurostat, the EU's statistics office.

But the amount of rubbish thrown away varies considerab...

EU Political
EU Political
