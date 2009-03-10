Denmark produces more rubbish than anywhere else

The average European produced half a tonne of rubbish in 2007, new data has shown, with the thrifty Czechs throwing away the least and the not-so-thrifty Danes the most.

Across the 27 EU member states, 522kg of waste from households and small businesses - termed 'municipal waste' to distinguish it from agricultural and industrial waste - was generated per person, according to figures from Eurostat, the EU's statistics office.

But the amount of rubbish thrown away varies considerab...