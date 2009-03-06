EU court accepts forced retirement due to age

The European Court of Justice on Thursday (5 March) said that forcing people to retire due to their age could be justified if it is part of broader social policy goals, but left it to the national courts to decide whether this is indeed the case.

The European Court issued its opinion after considering a case first brought before the British High Court by Age Concern England, a charity working for the well-being of older people, which argued that a British law allowing an employer to sac...