EC vice-president Frattini is defending the Italian language, as his home country fights for more EU influence (Photo: European Commission)

Frattini upset over Italian language slip-up

by Renata Goldirova,

Italian EU commissioner Franco Frattini has in an unusual step criticized his own institution for not translating a website promoting the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in Italian.

"I cannot suppress my bitterness and dissatisfaction over this decision that hits the Italian language", Mr Frattini said in a statement circulated among journalists.

The statement adds that "the commission cannot and must not ignore certain aspects of its past and presence which are crucial f...

Berlin sees red over English language dominance in Brussels
