Ad
euobserver
How much say should Lady Justice have? (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU treaty negotiations proceed slowly

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With only a month to go until final talks on a new treaty are supposed to be wrapped up, negotiations are progressing painfully - particularly in relation to Britain and its special status in several legislative areas.

According to EU officials close to the discussions, legal discussions on the treaty on Monday (17 September) were mired in British demands concerning further EU powers in justice and home affairs.

UK officials argued for a transitional period before the EU's highes...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
How much say should Lady Justice have? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections