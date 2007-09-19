EU treaty negotiations proceed slowly

With only a month to go until final talks on a new treaty are supposed to be wrapped up, negotiations are progressing painfully - particularly in relation to Britain and its special status in several legislative areas.
According to EU officials close to the discussions, legal discussions on the treaty on Monday (17 September) were mired in British demands concerning further EU powers in justice and home affairs.
UK officials argued for a transitional period before the EU's highes...
