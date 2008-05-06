Albania told to implement reforms before winning closer EU ties

The EU on Monday (5 May) said it was too early to set a date for the next step in Albania's EU integration process, demanding instead that promised reforms be implemented first.

"I do not think that we can take a precise engagement at this stage," said European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, referring to the formal step of giving Albania EU candidate status.

First, Tirana needs to demonstrate it is implementing the reforms it has promised. It needs a "solid track record...