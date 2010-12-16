Merry Christmas, Europe!

Thumbs up, smiling faces, political groups in agreement. After a truly difficult year in European politics, dominated by a deep economic crisis and real structural challenges, the latest meetings of the main European institutions in Strasbourg and Brussels have evidenced a rare unity.
The Council agreed on it at the Foreign Ministers' meeting on 14 December, the Parliament approved it at its last plenary by 628 votes against 15. "It's spectacular," said the Belgian secretary of state f...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
