Mr Kostunica is standing firm on Kovoso (Photo: European Commission)

Belgrade will not bargain on Kosovo, Serbian PM says

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The breakaway province of Kosovo cannot be the object of "any sort of trade or any sort of deal" with Belgrade, Serbian prime minister Vojislav Kostunica said in Brussels on Wednesday (12 September).

Denying speculation in some media that various member states are considering accelerated EU integration in return for leeway from Serbia on the Kosovo question, Mr Kostunica said "Serbia doesn't think of any sort of trade when it comes to Kosovo".

The EU announced on Monday (10 Septe...

