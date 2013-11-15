EU pleases France, widens film subsidy rules

Europe's film industry was given a boost on Thursday (14 November) after the European Commission published new rules making it easier for governments to subsidise movie-making.

The move, which comes just months after the French government threatened to veto the bloc's trade talks with the United States until the sector was exempted from the negotiations, was quickly welcomed in Paris.

"This is a great outcome," said France's culture minister Aurelie Filippeti. "A reversal of these...