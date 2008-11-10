Ad
The deployment of EULEX has proven more difficult than planned. (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

Still no EU-Serbia agreement on EULEX deployment

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Previous reports that the EU has accepted Serbia's conditions for the bloc's police and justice mission EULEX to be deployed throughout Kosovo do not necessarily reflect the EU's official position, the EU's special representative in Kosovo Pieter Feith has said.

"Comments that are attributed to a European Commission official are not the EU's official position," Mr Feith stated on Saturday (8 November), according to Serbian news portal B92.net.

He was referring to reports that the ...

