Yes posters in Dublin ahead of the marriage referendum (Photo: William Murphy)

Ireland hopes same-sex vote will inspire others

by Catherine Collins, Brussels,

Ireland is hoping that other EU countries will be inspired by its landmark referendum in favour of enshrining same-sex marriage in the country's constitution.

“I hope that Ireland and what we’ve done will trigger a response now in other countries towards taking a more open and more generous approach towards the gay community," Irish agriculture minister, Simon Coveney, told EUobserver.

Coveney led the Yes campaign on behalf of the government.

Ireland, until recently heavily...

