EU citizen consultation as necessary as ever

We are glad to see that the European Citizens Consultations attracted your attention. Your commentary, "Why it may not be right to consult the people", demonstrated clearly that a discussion on involving citizens in EU policy-making is as necessary as ever.
Your objection to involving lay citizens in a debate about the future of Europe seems to be that it is a waste of money and politically undesirable. Let us deal with the desirability issue...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
