euobserver
Kosovars protesting, waving both the Albanian and Kosovar flags (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Kosovo mission delayed amid protests

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The deployment of EULEX, the EU's police and justice mission in Kosovo, is to start on 9 December, a week later than planned, it was announced on Tuesday (2 December), as several thousand Kosovo Albanian demonstrators took to the streets of Pristina to protest against the deployment.

"We are ready, but there is some fine tuning to be settled first," Viktor Reuter, spokesperson for EULEX, told German news agency DPA in Pristina, referring to wrangling between Serbia, Kosovo, the EU and U...

