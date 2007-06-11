Pressure mounts for UK referendum on new EU treaty

French leader Nicolas Sarkozy's remark at the G8 summit about a deal with Tony Blair on a new EU treaty has been followed by renewed pressure for a referendum in the UK, with London planning to insist on keeping the veto on foreign, employment and criminal law policies at next week's EU talks.

Speaking to the Sunday Times (10 June), the Conservative leader David Cameron suggested the British public would follow every move by the current UK prime minister and his successor Gordon Brown r...