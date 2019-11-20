Ad
euobserver
Lucia Duris Nicholsonova (ECR, Slovakia) is the president of the EMPL committee (Photo: Lucia Duris Nicholsonova)

Magazine

The labour market is not ready for the future

Who is Who in EP committees?
EU Political
Green Economy
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

The president of the committee for employment and social affairs (EMPL), Lucia Duris Nicholsonova (ECR, Slovakia), writes in her welcome to the committee website that EMPL is "responsible for employment and all aspects of social policy including working conditions, social security, social inclusion and social protection; the free movement of workers and pensioners; workers' rights; health and safety measures at the workplace; the European Social Fund; vocational training policy, including pro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Who is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalGreen EconomyMagazine

Related articles

Commission social security rules hit cross-border workers
Automation threat to jobs will hit EU unevenly
MEPs excluded from deciding new EU labour agency HQ
Lucia Duris Nicholsonova (ECR, Slovakia) is the president of the EMPL committee (Photo: Lucia Duris Nicholsonova)

Tags

Who is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalGreen EconomyMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections