Push for Serbia EU accession speed-up in wake of Kosovo court ruling

A number of EU states are in favour of speeding up Serbia's EU accession process in the wake of Belgrade's loss at the International Court of Justice over Kosovo's declaration of independence.
The foreign ministers of Italy, Slovakia and Austria pushed for such a move heading into Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, the first time EU governments discussed the implications of the ICJ's finding last week.
Ahead of the day's meeting, Italian foreign policy chief Franco Frattini...
