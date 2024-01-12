Ad
euobserver
A document circulated to the European Parliament's budget committee said WeWork would stop paying rent for the EMA's pre-Brexit premises in Canary Wharf (Photo: George Rex)

EUobserved

Brexit, the EU Medicines Agency and Orbán's think-tank

EU Political
by EUobserver, Brussels,

The accomodation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) — and who will pay for it — was back in the headlines this week, less than five years after a bitter battle that left the EU saddled with an avoidable legacy bill from Brexit.

A document circulated to the European Parliament's budget committee ahead of its meeting this week said the UK branch of WeWork would stop paying rent to the bloc for the EMA's pre-Brexit HQ at 30 Churchill Place in Canary Wharf.

WeWork, the US-based ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU staff in Amsterdam 'extremely' upset by brothel
Amsterdam wins EU medicines agency on coin toss
New HQ of EU medicines agency opens eight months after Brexit
A document circulated to the European Parliament's budget committee said WeWork would stop paying rent for the EMA's pre-Brexit premises in Canary Wharf (Photo: George Rex)

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections