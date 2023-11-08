War-torn Ukraine receives EU nod for accession talks

The EU is preparing to open accession talks with Ukraine in December in a morale-booster after 623 days of full-scale Russian aggression.

A more professional judiciary in Kyiv, high-level anti-corruption convictions, and waning political interference by business barons meant EU leaders should agree the step next month, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in the EU capital on Wednesday (8 November).

"Ukraine has completed well over 90 percent of the necessary ...