Russia has devastated Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, in an invasion estimated to have claimed over 220,000 lives so far (Photo: Emilio Morenatti)

War-torn Ukraine receives EU nod for accession talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to open accession talks with Ukraine in December in a morale-booster after 623 days of full-scale Russian aggression.

A more professional judiciary in Kyiv, high-level anti-corruption convictions, and waning political interference by business barons meant EU leaders should agree the step next month, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in the EU capital on Wednesday (8 November).

"Ukraine has completed well over 90 percent of the necessary ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

