EU states consider candidates for new Bosnia envoy

EU member states have begun talks on who could be the next Special Representative of the bloc in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with five countries having declared official candidates for the job.

The UK, Greece, Estonia, Austria and Italy had put forward potential candidates by Monday (9 February), diplomatic sources told EUobserver, not excluding the possibility of more candidates emerging in the next days.

The UK has nominated its former ambassador to the UN, Sir Emyr Parry Jones; Gre...