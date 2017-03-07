Ad
Workers' rights are being threatened in Greece. (Photo: Chris Goldberg/Flickr)

Lenders seek to undermine Greek workers' rights

by Jan Willem Goudriaan, Brussels,

In the current negotiations over a new loan package for Greece, collective bargaining and workers’ rights have been put under the spotlight.

Both the European Commission and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have made it clear that the reforms in recent years should not be undone.

The IMF in particular is calling for further reforms that would reduce trade union and workers’ rights.

A report was published last September by an expert group on labour market institutions, whic...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

