Italy has a new government, but how stable is it?

The new government of former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi marks the rise to power of Italy's largest majority in its 75-year old republican history, but challenges lie ahead in defining a common agenda and tackling dissent within the 5 Star Movement.
The six parties forming the ruling alliance, including former opposition groups Forza Italia and League, must now overcome their political differences and work together to implement a shared programme, according to ruling...
Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.
