The €50 accounts for half of fake euro notes

The 50 euro banknote was the most widely faked euro note in the first half of 2007, accounting for half of all fake euro notes taken out of circulation, according to the European Central Bank.

In total, the Frankfurt-based bank withdrew 265,000 fake euro banknotes from circulation in the first half of 2007 – the same as in the second half of 2006 – it announced in a biannual statement on Wednesday (11 July).

However, fakes make up a small proportion of the total number of banknote...