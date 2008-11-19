Ireland not serving citizens on Lisbon, says Ganley

Speaking in the Irish parliament on Tuesday (18 November), Declan Ganley, the head of anti-Lisbon campaign group Libertas, said the Irish government had encouraged other EU states to continue with ratification of the Lisbon treaty in order to increase pressure on Irish citizens.

"It is very clear to me that some who should be representing Ireland wish it to be isolated," he told the parliamentary sub-committee on Ireland's Future in Europe.

"There is a charade being played in thi...