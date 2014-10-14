Ad
euobserver
Mas says the new vote is in line with the Spanish constitution (Photo: president.cat)

Catalonia downgrades independence 'consultation' after court ban

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Catalan leader Artur Mas on Tuesday (14 October) promised to hold a "public consultation" on whether Catalonia should be independent from Spain, after the Constitutional Court thwarted his plans to hold a referendum.

"The vote on 9 November can be considered the preparatory vote before the definitive one," Mas said in a press conference in Barcelona.

He blamed the government in Madrid for not allowing Catalans to express their opinion and said "the real adversary is the Spanish st...

euobserver

