Ad
euobserver
With all the focus on horse-trading among leaders, let's not forget that the parliament must approve any agreement. We will not accept leaders taking an axe to programmes or investment instruments that make a difference to people across Europe (Photo: Unsplash)

Why this week's EU summit must agree a new budget deal

EU Political
Opinion
by Jan Olbyrcht and Margarida Marques, Brussels,

It's no secret that EU capitals can more readily agree on common policy goals than on how to finance them.

The European Commission proposed adjustments to the EU's 2021-2027 budget back in June to cover both new and existing needs, in response to the European Parliament's call for urgent action. We set out our position on the b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jan Olbyrcht (EPP) and Magarida Marques (S&D) are MEPs on the European Parliament budget committee and rapportuers for the Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF).

Related articles

EU Parliament pushes for extra €6.3bn for 2024 budget
Summit: few countries willing to pay for bigger EU budget
2024 EU budget: 'How are we supposed to do more with less?'
Coalition squabble in Germany over €60bn budget black hole
With all the focus on horse-trading among leaders, let's not forget that the parliament must approve any agreement. We will not accept leaders taking an axe to programmes or investment instruments that make a difference to people across Europe (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jan Olbyrcht (EPP) and Magarida Marques (S&D) are MEPs on the European Parliament budget committee and rapportuers for the Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections