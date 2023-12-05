Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?

Climate-doubters claim top spot in the Netherlands. A boiler ban puts the German government on the back foot. Five years after France's 'gilets jaunes' [Yellow Vests movement] forced him into a retreat on fuel duty, president Emmanuel Macron calls for a break from EU environmental rules.
Brieuc Van Damme is managing director of the King Badouin Foundation.
