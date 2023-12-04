Ad
euobserver
Public authorities spend €2 trillion annually on public procurement, equivalent to 14 percent of EU GDP (Photo: Pixabay)

EU public procurement reform 'ineffective', find auditors

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Public contracts in the EU are not attractive enough to businesses — and competition for these tenders is shrinking as a result, according to a damning new report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) published on Monday (4 December).

Between 2011 and 2021, the number of companies competing to provide works, goods, and services to public bodies fell from an EU average of 5.7 bidders to 3.2, per procedure.

"Over the past 10 years, the EU and its member states failed to increase ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

How €2trn EU public tendering pushes 'race to the bottom' for labour standards
Most EU public transport too expensive, Greenpeace finds
'Race to the bottom': EU public tendering cuts pay and rights
EU can and should add social criteria to public procurement
Public authorities spend €2 trillion annually on public procurement, equivalent to 14 percent of EU GDP (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections