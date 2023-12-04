EU public procurement reform 'ineffective', find auditors

Public contracts in the EU are not attractive enough to businesses — and competition for these tenders is shrinking as a result, according to a damning new report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) published on Monday (4 December).

Between 2011 and 2021, the number of companies competing to provide works, goods, and services to public bodies fell from an EU average of 5.7 bidders to 3.2, per procedure.

"Over the past 10 years, the EU and its member states failed to increase ...