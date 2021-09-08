Ad
EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová (in white) on her recent visit to Poland met with prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and other Polish top officials (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission wants daily fines against Poland in judges row

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Tuesday (7 September) asked the EU's top court to impose daily fines against Poland, for ignoring the court's earlier order concerning the independence of the country's judiciary.

The request came after the European Court of Justice on 14 July ordered Poland to "immediately suspend the application of national provisions relating in particular to the powers of the disciplin...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

