Ad
euobserver
Von der Leyen (l): 'I support exploring options to expand existing naval missions in the Mediterranean or to work on new ones' (Photo: European Commission)

EU 'exploring' anti-migrant naval blockade

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission won't rule out discussing a naval blockade to stop migrants and refugees from fleeing North African countries, such as Tunisia.

"We have expressed the support to explore these possibilities," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters Monday (18 September) when asked whether it would rule out such talks.

The spokesperson declined to offer any details. But her comments come after European Commission president von der Leyen made similar referenceson th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

The migration 'pull-factor' claim - debunked
Meloni's navy-blockade plan to stop Libya migrants 'unlikely'
EU head in 'fortress' mode on immigration
Von der Leyen (l): 'I support exploring options to expand existing naval missions in the Mediterranean or to work on new ones' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections