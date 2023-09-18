EU 'exploring' anti-migrant naval blockade

The European Commission won't rule out discussing a naval blockade to stop migrants and refugees from fleeing North African countries, such as Tunisia.
"We have expressed the support to explore these possibilities," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters Monday (18 September) when asked whether it would rule out such talks.
The spokesperson declined to offer any details. But her comments come after European Commission president von der Leyen made similar referenceson th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.