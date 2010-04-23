Ad
euobserver
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg on the campaign trail (Photo: Liberal Democrats)

UK election debate tackles Europe

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The leaders of the three main parties in the UK last night clashed over the European Union in a televised debate, in what is probably the first time the EU has featured so prominently in a UK election campaign.

In a debate focussed mainly on foreign affairs, the surging dark horse of the race, Nick Clegg of the EU-friendly Liberal Democrats and who once worked for the European Commission and as an MEP, needed to make a strong defence of the bloc to one of the union's most eurosceptic pu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg on the campaign trail (Photo: Liberal Democrats)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections