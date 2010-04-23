UK election debate tackles Europe

The leaders of the three main parties in the UK last night clashed over the European Union in a televised debate, in what is probably the first time the EU has featured so prominently in a UK election campaign.

In a debate focussed mainly on foreign affairs, the surging dark horse of the race, Nick Clegg of the EU-friendly Liberal Democrats and who once worked for the European Commission and as an MEP, needed to make a strong defence of the bloc to one of the union's most eurosceptic pu...