Flemish separatists did well in in Sunday's local elections (Photo: whitecat sg)

Commission ducks questions on separatism in EU states

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission is refusing to be precise about the potential EU future of separatist-minded regions, as Flemish nationalists made gains in Belgian local elections and Scotland formally agreed an independence referendum deal.

Rolling back on previously more definite statements about new states being obliged to apply for EU membership, the commission on Monday (15 October) said it would express an opinion only if asked by a member state and only if it concerned a specific situati...

