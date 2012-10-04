Ad
Draghi (r) is in wait-and-see mode on buying Spanish bonds (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Draghi puts the ball in Spain's court on ECB bond-buying

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Central Bank is ready to deploy its new bond-buying scheme if Spain requests it and signs up to "conditionality," which would not be any harsher than what the country is already doing, European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday (4 October).

"We are ready to undertake Outright Monetary Transactions, once all the prerequisites are in place," he said at a press conference after the monthly meeting of the bank's governing council, which took place in the ca...

