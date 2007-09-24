Referendum on new EU treaty not needed, says Gordon Brown

UK prime minister Gordon Brown on Monday said that holding a referendum on the new EU treaty is not needed, despite increasing pressure - notably from the UK's national media.

British daily tabloid The Sun on Monday (24 September) qualified the so-called reform treaty as "the greatest threat to our [the British] nation since World War Two" and accused the British prime minister of not keeping a promise to hold a popular vote on the matter.

But Mr Brown the same day dismissed the c...