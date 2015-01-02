France to fight racism and anti-Semitism in 2015

French leader Francois Hollande has joined German chancellor Angela Merkel in a warning against racism in his New Year speech.

In a televised address on Wednesday (31 December) focused largely on the economy, Hollande spoke of defending French values in the face of new social devisions.

He spoke out against stigmatising any single religion and defended the ideals of secularism and the dignity of women.

"It's when France forgets its principles that it loses itself," he said....