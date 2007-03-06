UK agrees to euro reference in EU birthday declaration

The UK has agreed to a reference to the euro currency in the EU's 50th anniversary declaration, while France is keen to secure that the text will not call for uncontrolled future enlargement of the union.

UK prime minister Tony Blair will not oppose the mentioning of the euro as one the EU's historic achievements in the solemn Berlin declaration to be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday (8 March), a British official told EUobserver.

"This declaration is a celebration of everythi...