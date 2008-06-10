Ad
euobserver
Macedonia has been waiting to launch EU membership talks for almost three years (Photo: Wikipedia)

Macedonia hopes to start EU talks this year

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS –Macedonia says it is ready to open EU accession talks in the second half of this year and has taken steps to reassure Brussels over violent incidents that marred the country's recent elections.

A series of gunfights claimed one life and left several people injured in the mainly ethnic Albanian-populated areas in Macedonia during the 1 June elections. Election monitors also reported a host of voting irregularities.

Following the events, the European Commissio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Macedonia has been waiting to launch EU membership talks for almost three years (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections