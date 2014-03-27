Sweden examines its treatment of Roma

A White Paper on the abuses suffered by Roma people in Sweden during the 1900s will be followed up by a commission on ongoing anti-gypsyism, the Swedish government decided on Wednesday (26 March).
“This is a dark and shameful part of Swedish history," integration minister Erik Ullenhag said when presenting the paper.
The compilation of witness statements and research on the discrimination of Roma in Sweden in the last ce...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here