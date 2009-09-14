Ad
Mr Ganley is back, but with a more modest anti-Lisbon campaign (Photo: Libertas.eu)

Libertas leader rejoins battle against EU treaty

by Leigh Phillips,

Irish millionaire and anti-Lisbon Treaty campaigner Declan Ganley has made a late and unexpected return to battle in the country's second referendum on the EU pact.

Mr Ganley, the founder of Libertas - a eurosceptic political party which was hammered in the June EU elections - at a press conference in Dublin on Sunday (13 September) announced the revival of his anti-treaty operation, but this time on a much smaller scale.

Describing the new EU guarantees obtained by the irish gov...

